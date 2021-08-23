3 New COVID Deaths, 35 New Cases

There have been 3 new COVID deaths in Saline County and 35 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, COVID-19 has taken the lives of three additional members of our community since the last update on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 131.

The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 530 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

There has been a total of 7126 confirmed cases, and at least 6465 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.