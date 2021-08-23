3 New COVID Deaths, 35 New Cases

There have been 3 new COVID deaths in Saline County and 35 new cases.
According to the Saline County Health Department, COVID-19 has taken the lives of three additional members of our community since the last update on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 131.
The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 530 cases of COVID-19.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
There has been a total of 7126 confirmed cases, and at least 6465 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.
- Get vaccinated.
You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
- Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
- Do not travel to “hot spots.”
• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.