3 New COVID Deaths, 115 New Cases

There have been 3 news deaths and 115 new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 713 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 24 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There now have been 173 COVID related deaths overall.

The agency says it doe not have a clear determination as to the sudden dramatic increase in cases and deaths. Contact tracers have yet to determine any more local mass spreader events. They will release additional information as it becomes available.