Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 45 °

3 New COVID Deaths, 115 New Cases

Todd PittengerDecember 3, 2021

There have been 3 news deaths and 115 new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 713 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 24 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There now have been 173 COVID related deaths overall.

The agency says it doe not have a clear determination as to the sudden dramatic increase in cases and deaths. Contact tracers have yet to determine any more local mass spreader events. They will release additional information as it becomes available.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the lates...

December 3, 2021 Comments

3 New COVID Deaths, 115 New Cases

Top News

December 3, 2021

Klieman Announces Offensive Staff C...

Sports News

December 3, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors

Sports News

December 3, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Business B...
December 3, 2021Comments
Decades of Columns Squeez...
December 3, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck Recovered
December 3, 2021Comments
Alleged Texting While Dri...
December 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices