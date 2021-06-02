3 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 3 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,298 total cases with 19 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 116.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 314,523 total cases and 5,080 deaths statewide.