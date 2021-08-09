Salina, KS

Now: 107 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 73 °

3 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2021

Three people on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday. By Monday afternoon 3 of the 24 had been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff Office, the arrests include:

  • Lakin Divilbiss-Gracke
  • Matthew Jeffrey
  • Marilyn Sidener

Those on the August list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, theft, forgery, criminal use of a financial card,  and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,465 criminals have been caught, and 433 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

 

– – –

Salina’s Most Wanted 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3 Most Wanted Arrests

Three people on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. The first weekend of each ...

August 9, 2021 Comments

Royals Prospect MJ Melendez Promote...

Sports News

August 9, 2021

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Ef...

Top News

August 9, 2021

New Fall Youth Bus Pass Planned

Top News

August 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Most Wanted Arrests
August 9, 2021Comments
Impounded Truck Stolen
August 9, 2021Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
August 9, 2021Comments
ATVs on Trailer Stolen
August 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices