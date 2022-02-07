3 Most Wanted Arrests

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Monday three of them were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Russell Thomas Britt

Mary Lynn Haymond

Terry Michael McDaniel

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others 1st degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, making criminal threats, endangering a child, abandoning a child, felony weapons crimes and felony drug crimes

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public 3,534 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted

