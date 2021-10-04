Salina, KS

3 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2021
A Salina man is arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online to begin the weekend. By Monday three of them were behind bars.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then three of them have been caught. They include:

  • Keyshawn Malik Edwards – Felony Theft
  • Jack Estrada – Felony Interfere w/LEO / Duty of Driver to Report Accident / Multiple Traffic Charges
  • Marshall James Matthews Jr – Felony FTA Poss Meth X2 / Poss Zolpidem / Interfere w/LEO / PV DWS

Those on the new October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,486 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Keyshawn Malik Edwards

Keyshawn Malik Edwards

 

Jack Estrada

Jack Estrada

 

Marshall James Matthews Jr

Marshall James Matthews Jr

_ _ _

 

Salina’s Most Wanted 

 

A Salina man is arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

