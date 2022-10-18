Salina, KS

3 More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerOctober 18, 2022

Three more people on that latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Felix Garcia
  • Devin Murrell
  • Jami Swanigan

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday.

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault,  fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,615 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

