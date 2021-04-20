Salina, KS

3-Million Dollars in Rent and Utility Relief for Salina

News ReleaseApril 20, 2021

The City of Salina Community Relations Division, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, announced today that it has been awarded a total of nearly $3.1 million in assistance from Kansas Housing Corporation to assist eligible Salinans who are at imminent risk of eviction and individuals who have lost housing to quickly regain housing stability.

The funds are made available through the Emergency Solutions Grant program through the federal CARES Act.

Salinans struggling to cover rent and utility payments due to the COVID19 pandemic could qualify for up to six months of emergency assistance. Salina residents can apply for assistance through the COVID19 Housing and Rental Assistance Program administered through a partnership between the City of Salina Community Relations Division and Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas.Tenants may qualify for the COVID19 Housing and Rental Assistance Program if they:Are literally homeless OR atrisk of homelessnessEarn no more than 50% of their area’s median incomeHave the ability to work or garner a legal means of incomeLive in the Salina city limits To apply, Salina tenants should complete the online inquiry form at www.ccnks.org/salinahousingor stop by Catholic Charities at 1500 S. 9th Street in Salina to complete the inquiry.

To inquire about this program, visit Catholic Charities at https://ccnks.org/salinahousing or call7858250208. You can also contact the City of Salina Community Relations Division for additional information at 7853095745.Depending on funding availability, the program may be able to provide funding for past due rent and utilities, security deposits, shortterm and firstmonth’s rent, and temporary emergency shelter for qualifying homeless individuals.

If qualified, the program may also cover future rent and utilities in threemonth increments, with recertification of eligibility every 90 days. This is a stepdown assistance program, meaning participants work to become financially independent. Participants meet regularly with a case manager toachieve employment and budgeting goals, ensuring they are able to live independently or with minimal assistance after six months.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

