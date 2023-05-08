3 Men Shot Outside Shady Lady

Three victims were shot just outside a Salina bar early Saturday morning after heated words turned into gunfire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were taken to Salina Regional Health Center before being transported to a couple of Wichita hospitals in serious condition to be treated for gunshot wounds to their stomach and chest areas.

Deputies were called to the Shady Lady, 1540 Old 40 Highway just before 2am on Saturday after the violent altercation occurred near the entrance of the bar.

Deputies say that bouncers were moving the crowd out of the building as closing time approached when 23-year-old Dyeon Presley began to argue with a couple of men he thought bumped into his girlfriend. Moments later, Presley allegedly fired four shots from his 9mm handgun, wounding three men.

Authorities say the third victim was his friend – who he then drove to the hospital and dropped off at the ER.

Deputies arrested Presley at his residence on Saturday morning around 10am. The Sheriff’s Office reports they were using a warrant to search Presley’s home. He showed up looking for his girlfriend and was taken into custody.

He’s now facing a number of serious charges including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.