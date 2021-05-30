Salina, KS

3 Killed in Crash South of Salina

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2021

A man from Salina, a man from Lindsborg, and a child from Lindsborg were all killed in a crash on Interstate 135 south of Salina while a second child was hurt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Christopher Giroux of Salina was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed north on I 135. He failed to maintain a lane, drove into the median, merged onto the southbound side of I 135, and struck and oncoming 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

Following the crash one of the pickups burst into flames.

Giroux was killed in the crash, as was the driver and a passengers in the Dodge. They are identified as 39-year-old Phillip Hett and 10-year-old Abigail Hett, both from Lindsborg. A second passenger in the Dodge, 13-year-old Jillian Hett of Lindsborg, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health center and then transferred to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 1:30 about 8 miles south of Salina just south of the Assaria exit on I 135.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

3 Killed in Crash South of Salina

