3 Hurt in Single Vehicle Rollover

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Salina sent three people to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 Super Duty pickup was headed west on Interstate 70 near the Brookville exit. For an unknown reason the driver lost control. The truck entered the median sideways where it rolled an unknown number of times before coming to a rest upright in the median.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Tina Wallace of Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries. Two passenger, 16-year-old Kylie Wallace and 16-year-old Raishaun Icia, suffered suspected minor injuries.

All three were transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 4:45 Saturday afternoon along I-70 in the area of milepost 239.5.