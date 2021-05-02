Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 58 °

3 Hurt in Single Vehicle Rollover

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2021

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Salina sent three people to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F250 Super Duty pickup was headed west on Interstate 70 near the Brookville exit. For an unknown reason the driver lost control. The truck entered the median sideways where it rolled an unknown number of times before coming to a rest upright in the median.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Tina Wallace of Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries. Two passenger, 16-year-old Kylie Wallace and 16-year-old Raishaun Icia, suffered suspected minor injuries.

All three were transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 4:45 Saturday afternoon along I-70 in the area of milepost 239.5.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

USD 305 Honors Faculty and Staff

Salina Public Schools Sunday afternoon honored retiring faculty and staff members, recognized indivi...

May 2, 2021 Comments

Bethany College Planning Unique Sum...

Kansas News

May 2, 2021

3 Hurt in Single Vehicle Rollover

Top News

May 2, 2021

SculptureTour 2021 Does Not Disappo...

Kansas News

May 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bethany College Planning ...
May 2, 2021Comments
SculptureTour 2021 Does N...
May 2, 2021Comments
Real ID Driver’s Li...
May 2, 2021Comments
“Art is AgelessR...
May 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices