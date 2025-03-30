3 Hurt in Construction Area Crash

A crash in the area of a construction zone along Interstate 70 near Junction City sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Subaru Forester was stopped in traffic on I 70 in the outside lane due to bottleneck caused by road construction. A Ford F 150 pickup truck rear-ended the Subaru. Both vehicles spun out and came to rest in a roadside ditch.

The crash caused a fire, which destroyed both vehicles and spread to grass around the immediate vicinity.

The driver of the Subaru, 43-year-old Thomas Little from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was flown to a Topeka Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Justin Clark from Spring Hill Kansas suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger, 22-year-old Rayce Livingston from Olathe, Kansas, suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at 3:30 Saturday afternoon on I 70 in in Geary Count in the area of milepost 301.

photos via Geary County Emergency Management