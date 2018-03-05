3 Grass Fires

Area grass fires kept fire crews busy around Saline County. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, no one was hurt and little damage was caused by three separate fire incidents over the weekend. On Friday around 1:30pm a landowner working in the 1900 block of E. Thacher Road with a skid loader sparked a fire while cleaning out some brush. Fire crews from RFD #5 and #7 put out the blaze quickly despite high winds.

Just after midnight on Saturday, a deputy on patrol spotted a fire in a field near Water Well Road and Hohneck Road. Crews from RFD #3, #2 and #6 responded and quelled the fire in under 90-minutes.

At around 11:30am Saturday, a motorist reported a fast moving fire in the ditch near the southbound lanes of I-135 near exit 78 in southern Saline County. Sheriff Soldan says the fire, fueled by high winds consumed nearly a mile of grass before volunteers from RFD #2 stopped the blaze.