3 Grass Fires Suppressed

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2023

Three weekend grass fires has Saline County officials reminding citizens that high winds and dry conditions can lead to dangerous fires.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that fire crews were sent to three, man-made fires.

The first was ignited by a discarded cigarette in the 5200 block of E. Magnolia Road on Saturday afternoon around 4pm. Then on Sunday around 3pm, the crew from RFD #1 headed to the 4800 block of E. Farrelly Road to suppress a pasture fire that had been rekindled after a controlled burn of the area the day before.

Later that same day, a crew from RFD #5 were sent to the 2500 block of Erin Way after a resident discarded a bucket of hot ashes from his fireplace that sparked a grass fire.

There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.

LISTEN LIVE

