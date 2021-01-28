3 Car Crash Sends Woman to Hospital

A three vehicle collision in central Salina sends one of the drivers to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of E. Crawford St. and S. 4th St.

Dalton Murphy, 21, Great Bend, was driving his 2001 Dodge Durango north on 4th when he stopped at the intersection with Crawford. Murphy proceeded in to the intersection and was then hit by a 2017 Nissan Altima–that was traveling east on Crawford. Both vehicles then spun from the collision in to the westbound lanes of traffic and struck a 2019 Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Fusion, 40-year-old Joseph Calhoun, Baldwin City, Kan., was not hurt. However, the driver of the Altima–32-year-old Cecilia Cabral, Salina, suffered minor injuries to her ankle, right hand and wrist. Cabral was sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

Both Murphy’s and Cabral’s vehicle were towed with disabling damage. Calhoun was able to remove his vehicle with some front end damage.

Murphy is cited for failure to yield the right of way and driving while suspended.