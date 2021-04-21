3 Car Crash Sends Teen To Hospital

A three car collision near Southeast of Saline sends a teen driver to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident occurred on K-4 Highway, near the intersection with S. Cunningham Rd., at 3:27 p.m., Tuesday. All three vehicles were traveling east on K-4.

A 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by 16-year-old Carter Mayginnes, Salina, had stopped to turn left on to Cunningham, but had to wait for traffic to pass. Following behind Mayginnes was 16-year-old Talya Mason, Gypsum, in a 2008 Nissan Rogue, when she stoppped to allow Mayginnes to turn. A 2005 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling behind the two vehicles, but did not stop in time and rear-ended Mason’s vehicle, which then rammed in to the back of Mayginnes’ car.

The driver of the Bonneville is 16-year-old Searah Kidwell, Gypsum. She was injured and transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

None of the other teen drivers were hurt in the wreck.