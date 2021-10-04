Salina, KS

3.8 Earthquake Centered Near Gypsum

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2021

Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook Central Kansas late Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake was centered in Southern Saline County. According to the agency a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles west /southwest of Gypsum. The earthquake happened Sunday night  at 9:57.

The earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas and South into Oklahoma.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

 

