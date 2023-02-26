Salina, KS

3-2-1A Local State Wrestling Results

Jackson SchneiderFebruary 26, 2023

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

138 – Killian Vaughn

Def. Lakin’s Bly Gosch by Decision (4-0)

Def. Caney Valley’s Heath Ellis by Fall (5:38)

Lost to Sabetha’s Colin Menold by Fall (3:39)

Lost to Norton’s Brennen Pfannenstiel by Decision (6-3)

Lost to Oakley’s Landyn Plummer by SV-1 (6-4)

175 – Mac Chambers PLACED 4TH

Def. Hillsboro’s Lane Rogers by Fall (0:54)

Lost to Hoxie’s Sam Watkins by Decision (6-2)

Def. Erie’s Cayce Welch by by Decision (4-1)

Def. Chase County’s Micah Cauthers by Fall (3:45)

Def. Republic County’s Garrett Siemsen by Decision (5-0)

Lost to Hoxie’s Sam Watkins by Decision (8-3)

285 – Brody Chambers

Lost to Seneca’s Holden Bass by Decision (7-2)

Def. Ellinwood’s Jonathan Mason by Fall (6:14)

Def. Hoisington’s Cole Gilliland by Fall (3:25)

Lost to Norton’s Corbin Puga by Fall (1:58)

MINNEAPOLIS

113 – Chase Johnson

Def. Central Heights’ Baker Moore by Fall (2:33)

Lost to Hoxie’s Ian Giancola by Decision (5-1)

Def. St. Francis’ Kike Yanez by Major Decision (10-1)

Lost to Haven’s Clayton Considine by Fall (0:22)

120 – Brayton Peters PLACED 5TH

Lost to Haven’s Jacob Moore by Fall (4:37)

Def. Whitewater-Remington’s Andrew Peters by TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0)

Def. Silver Lake’s Garret Holmes by Major Decision (9-1)

Def. Leon Bluestem’s Laythan Vice by Major Decision (9-0)

Lost to Haven’s Jacob Moore by SV-1 (4-2)

Def. Norton’s Jatin Weigel by Decision (7-0)

150 – Braylon Smith

Def. Council Grove’s Jace Goodman by Decision (4-1)

Lost to Atchison County’s Easton Schletzbaum by Fall (4:56)

Def. Philipsburg’s Carsen Meitl by Decision (8-4)

Lost to Hill City’s Dayton Stephen by Fall (5:12)

157 – Riley Bohl

Lost to Hoisington’s Teron Kraft by Fall (2:53)

Lost to Hillsboro’s David Schafer by Fall (3:28)

165 – Augustus Johns

Lost to Seneca’s Abram Kiem by Fall (1:48)

Def. Jayhawk-Linn’s Andres Flores by Forfeit

Def. Hillsboro’s Sutton Redger by Decision (5-4)

Def. Garden Plain’s Gage Lee by Decision (11-10)

Lost to West Elk’s Creyo Koop. by Injury (1:00)

Lost to Humboldt’s Cole Mathes by Forfeit

Sports News

3-2-1A Local State Wrestling Results

