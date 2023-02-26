3-2-1A Local State Wrestling Results

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
138 – Killian Vaughn
Def. Lakin’s Bly Gosch by Decision (4-0)
Def. Caney Valley’s Heath Ellis by Fall (5:38)
Lost to Sabetha’s Colin Menold by Fall (3:39)
Lost to Norton’s Brennen Pfannenstiel by Decision (6-3)
Lost to Oakley’s Landyn Plummer by SV-1 (6-4)
175 – Mac Chambers PLACED 4TH
Def. Hillsboro’s Lane Rogers by Fall (0:54)
Lost to Hoxie’s Sam Watkins by Decision (6-2)
Def. Erie’s Cayce Welch by by Decision (4-1)
Def. Chase County’s Micah Cauthers by Fall (3:45)
Def. Republic County’s Garrett Siemsen by Decision (5-0)
Lost to Hoxie’s Sam Watkins by Decision (8-3)
285 – Brody Chambers
Lost to Seneca’s Holden Bass by Decision (7-2)
Def. Ellinwood’s Jonathan Mason by Fall (6:14)
Def. Hoisington’s Cole Gilliland by Fall (3:25)
Lost to Norton’s Corbin Puga by Fall (1:58)
MINNEAPOLIS
113 – Chase Johnson
Def. Central Heights’ Baker Moore by Fall (2:33)
Lost to Hoxie’s Ian Giancola by Decision (5-1)
Def. St. Francis’ Kike Yanez by Major Decision (10-1)
Lost to Haven’s Clayton Considine by Fall (0:22)
120 – Brayton Peters PLACED 5TH
Lost to Haven’s Jacob Moore by Fall (4:37)
Def. Whitewater-Remington’s Andrew Peters by TF-1.5 4:14 (15-0)
Def. Silver Lake’s Garret Holmes by Major Decision (9-1)
Def. Leon Bluestem’s Laythan Vice by Major Decision (9-0)
Lost to Haven’s Jacob Moore by SV-1 (4-2)
Def. Norton’s Jatin Weigel by Decision (7-0)
150 – Braylon Smith
Def. Council Grove’s Jace Goodman by Decision (4-1)
Lost to Atchison County’s Easton Schletzbaum by Fall (4:56)
Def. Philipsburg’s Carsen Meitl by Decision (8-4)
Lost to Hill City’s Dayton Stephen by Fall (5:12)
157 – Riley Bohl
Lost to Hoisington’s Teron Kraft by Fall (2:53)
Lost to Hillsboro’s David Schafer by Fall (3:28)
165 – Augustus Johns
Lost to Seneca’s Abram Kiem by Fall (1:48)
Def. Jayhawk-Linn’s Andres Flores by Forfeit
Def. Hillsboro’s Sutton Redger by Decision (5-4)
Def. Garden Plain’s Gage Lee by Decision (11-10)
Lost to West Elk’s Creyo Koop. by Injury (1:00)
Lost to Humboldt’s Cole Mathes by Forfeit