2K Jury Duty Scam

A Salina woman was duped out of $2,000 by a man claiming to be an officer with the Saline County court system.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that a 26-year-old Salina woman was contacted on Tuesday by a person claiming to be ‘Deputy Cook’ with the Salina Police Department.

The caller convinced the woman she had missed jury duty and would now face jail time or a fine of $2,000.

The woman later told investigators that she was concerned about being arrested and decided to send money to the caller.

Police say the victim bought four, $500 money cards from the Dillon’s at 1201 W. Crawford and then gave the scammer the code numbers to cash them in.

Sergeant Rupert says the scammer likely used digital technology to make the number appear the call was coming from the 785 area code.

Authorities with the Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office are reminding citizens that court officials will not call to collect penalty fees and would never ask people to provide their Date of Birth or their Social Security number over the phone to verify their identity.