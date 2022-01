299 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There have been 299 new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 2,682 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 20 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 194 COVID related deaths overall.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.