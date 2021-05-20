29 Year Sentence in Rape Case

A Wilson man has been sentenced to more than 29 years in prison in a rape case.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 20-year-old Dalton Eberhart was sentenced for of three counts of rape.

The crimes took place between June 2019 and May 2020. The case was investigated by the Wilson Police Department, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Eberhart had pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

Eberhart was sentenced Thursday in Ellsworth County District Court by District Judge Steven Johnson to serve 350 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

In addition, Johnson sentenced Eberhart to lifetime post-release supervision and registration as a sex offender.

_ _ _

Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office photo