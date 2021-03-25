28 Percent of Saline County Adults Vaccinated

About 28 percent of the adults who live or work in Saline County have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller says the goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have now vaccinated more than 11,000 members of the community against COVID-19 thus far.

Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines, Tiller has allowed the mass gathering public health order to expire. As a reminder, the public health order is different from the mask mandate. The mask mandate in Saline County remains in effect. The Saline County mask mandate is different than others, like the one in Wichita which was rescinded. Our mandate does not stem from an order from the health officer but rather from actions by the City and County Commissions.

Saline County is now registering and scheduling all those in Phases 1 through 4 to receive a COVID vaccination. If you qualify for any of these phases and have not registered, please do so immediately.