$28 Million Investment, 37 New Jobs in Manhattan

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2021

A planned expansion by a Wichita business is good news for Manhattan.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, Wichita-based manufacturer Bev-Hub  is investing more than $28 million into the Manhattan community to renovate a former brewery to meet manufacturing demands, creating 37 new jobs.

“Bev-Hub’s expansion is proof that Kansas’ pipeline of talented, educated workers and pro-business environment can compete with anyone to recruit dynamic companies,” Governor Kelly said. “We’ll continue supporting and attracting innovative, growing companies like Bev-Hub to strengthen our economy and keep Kansans and their families in our state. Congratulations to Bev-Hub on this exciting announcement.”

Bev-Hub assists beverage manufacturers through the co-packing process. Services include processing and testing beverages, canning, labeling, shipping, and storage. Products handled include nitro cold brew, still cold brew, nitro cold brew lattes, cold brew lattes, tea, and water.

According to the company, the talent pipeline resulting from Kansas State University’s strengths in food science and safety was a key component in Manhattan’s selection.

Including this new investment, Kansas has seen more than $2.388 billion invested by businesses so far in 2021, with over $6.211 billion invested by businesses in Kansas since 2019.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

