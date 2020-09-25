27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 27 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 719 total cases, with 216 cases currently active. There are 492 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“Additional cases in Friday’s update are as a result of those that did not follow social distancing at social gatherings (i.e. sleepovers, weddings, funerals, BBQ’s, etc.), did not stay home when sick, participated in gatherings without masks or social distancing, and children attending school when they were sick.” said Jason Tiller, Health Officer. “We continue to see community spread. This virus is an equal opportunity virus, it does not discriminate,” Tiller said. “We each, individually, have a responsibility to ourselves, our family, and our community to follow all the things that we know works to slow the spread. Masks are only one part of all of the things that individuals need to do to help slow the spread. Stay home if you are not feeling well, wear masks in social settings, social distance, and wash your hands.”

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

* Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

* Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 56,592 cases and 632 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

* KDHE released guidance and considerations for celebrating Halloween during this pandemic. As typical Halloween celebrations do not allow for minimizing contact with non-household member, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives. KDHE Guidance can be accessed on their website https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

* The annual community flu shot clinic has been set for Wednesday, October 14th from 11 am to 6 pm at the 4-H Building located at 900 Greeley Ave. This year, the clinic will be drive-thru only and only for adults age 19 and older.

* The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is assisting small businesses in response to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 with funds allocated by Saline County from the Coronavirus Relief Funds. The Foundation’s program will offer grants of up to $25,000 to eligible small for-profit businesses located in Saline County, Kansas. These grant funds are designed to assist with loss of income due to the business interruption impacts of COVID-19 and the Stay at Home Order. The application can be previewed beginning Wednesday, September 23rd and the application portal will open on Thursday, October 1st. www.salinakansas.org/grants.html

* Upcoming November 3rd General Election deadlines and sample ballots are now available on the County’s website https://www.saline.org/Departments/Elections-Office.