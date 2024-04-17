$26,500 in Agriculture Scholarships Awarded

Each year Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-five recipients were awarded $26,500 in scholarships for the 2024-25 school year.

Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” says KFB President and Foundation Chair Joe Newland.

Karlie Albright, Jackson County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank and Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.

Madeline Drake, Pratt County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.

Carissa Dalquest, Morris County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr-Miller Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agriculture.

Jonathan Temaat, Logan County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.

Thaddeus Donley, Ellsworth County, and Hannah Tomes, Sedgwick County, were each awarded $500 from the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed fund.

Lana Mayfield, Allen County, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Michael J. Berntsen Memorial Scholarship.

Eight students received $500 scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They are Braden Bergsma, Sherman County; Cordell Brown, Wichita County; Cole Flory, Douglas County; Rylan Goossen, Gray County; Grant Hervey, Cowley County; Madison McGee, Cowley County; Cody Pierce, Lane County; and Edan White, Kearny County.

Four $1,000 KFB Foundation scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture. They are Nicole Haase, Ellsworth County; August Hulse, Ottawa County; Shelby Spreier, Harvey County; and Aidan Yoho, Woodson County.

Two $1,000 KFB Foundation scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Desiree Littlechild, Trego County; and Ethan McPherson, Riley County.

Twenty-four recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter. Students must be a Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter member.

Recipients include:

Allen Community College

Tylier Small, Johnson County

Cody Wille, Woodson County

Barton Community College

Lillian Krohlow, Riley County

Butler Community College

Jalyn Davis, Wabaunsee County

Cally Miller, Butler County

Colby Community College

Jenna Milford, Johnson County

Allie Seltman, Rush County

Fort Hays State University

Morgan Barba, Ellis County

Chloe Ecord, Franklin County

Rylan Hays, Phillips County

Gracie Karst, Ness County

Kiana Martin, Ellis County

Addison Sherer, Kiowa County

Luke Wiens, Marion County

Garden City Community College

Hayden Jellison, Gray County

Kansas State University

Patrick Biggs, Shawnee County

Ryleigh Carr, Riley County

Candace Fry, Ford County

Reece Geer, Clay County

Hayden Lott, Riley County

Olivia Rickel, Jackson County

Laine Schmalzried, Riley County

Pratt Community College

Kayle Wagner, Jewell County

Zack Zongker, Reno County