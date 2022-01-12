$250,000 Gift to Support KWU Sciences

The study of science at Kansas Wesleyan University is getting a quarter of a million dollar boost.

According to the school, Dr. Dave Fancher ’64 has spent decades helping build the KWU sciences, from his time as a faculty member to, more recently, putting together the ‘Gang of Eight’, a group of graduates that has made significant contributions toward on-campus lab renovations. KWU announced this week that Fancher has made another contribution, this one monetary, as he recently gifted $250,000 in support of the sciences at KWU.

“When I interviewed for a faculty position at KWU, Dr. Paul Renich told me he didn’t want me if I was only coming to teach,” said Fancher. “He told me he was looking for someone who could help make KWU great. That challenge appealed to me then, and it still appeals to me now. I hope this donation will help attract and retain high quality students who will do great things in the sciences, and later provide great alumni support.”

Fancher’s donation will primarily support departmental scholarships. It boosts the total raised in KWU’s Power of AND campaign to nearly $20 million.

“Dave Fancher has been a significant face in the development of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and University Operations. “He has not only personally supported KWU through the years, but has made it a priority to bring together graduates from across the country, and to garner their support as well. His efforts have been critical in helping us advance the sciences at Kansas Wesleyan, and we are truly grateful.”