$250,000 Available For “Match Madness”

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be in person, on March 24th at the Salina Field House.
On this day, donations to any of the 88 participating charities will be matched up to 50%. The list of participating charities can be found online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org.
This year they have $250,000 in matching funds to share with the local nonprofits.
Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:
- Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 24, 2022.
The event will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.
- Donation Station
- Watch the NCAA Tournament
- Enjoy Food Trucks
- Nonprofit Booths
- Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
- Free Snacks
Event details are subject to change pending the local COVID-19 restrictions.