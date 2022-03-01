$250,000 Available For “Match Madness”

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be in person, on March 24th at the Salina Field House.

On this day, donations to any of the 88 participating charities will be matched up to 50%. The list of participating charities can be found online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org.

This year they have $250,000 in matching funds to share with the local nonprofits.

Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following: