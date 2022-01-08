Salina, KS

$25,000 Restitution in McPherson Securities Fraud

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2022

A Kentucky man was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County victim for securities fraud.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, 52-year-old Bryan Scott Hurt of Glasgow, Kentucky, was sentenced in McPherson County District Court for one count of securities fraud.

In addition to the restitution, McPherson County District Judge John Klenda sentenced Hurt to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.

An investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner determined that Hurt’s company solicited a $25,000 investment in an oil and gas lease between December 2014 and January 2015 from a McPherson County resident. Investigators determined that Hurt diverted the investment for personal use and to pay other, unrelated investors.

 

 

