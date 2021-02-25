Salina, KS

$2,500 Reward in Murder Case

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2021

A $2,500 reward has been offered in a Salina shooting case.

Police say at approximately 11:42 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street, Salina, for a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street, Salina. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel.

The deceased female was identified as Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36 years old, of Salina, Kansas.

This case is being considered a homicide and detectives are attempting to identify suspect(s). In addition, Salina Police

Detectives are working to identify and locate persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward.

The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

