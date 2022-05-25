$25 Million: Largest Gift Ever

A California couple contributed $25 million to McPherson College in what officials said was the largest gift to a small, private liberal arts college in Kansas history.

Melanie and Richard Lundquist, signers of the “Giving Pledge” promise to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes, announced the donation Sunday at the central Kansas college’s commencement. The donation capped the college’s campaign started in 2019 to raise $20 million. It was subsequently broadened to a $50 million effort. Overall, the college raised $53 million in less than three years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McPherson College President Michael Schneider said the generosity of Lundquist family exceeded the 135-year-old college’s previous largest gift of $10 million.

“This gift will help put our Community by Design strategic plan on a new trajectory — ensuring the new campus commons is built and strengthening the college’s academic programs as well as support the student debt project, which enables students to graduate debt-free,” Schneider said.

Melanie Lundquist said she was confident the donation was the “right big bet” because the college was a “special place that embraces the love of humanity.”

“At McPherson College, you learned how to think outside the building, not just the box — keep at it,” Lundquist said.

Her family’s connection to McPherson College began in 2012 with donation of tools to the college’s unusual antique auto restoration curriculum. In 2018, they contributed $1 million to the college’s four-year degree program in the art of restoring vehicles. They donated a Enzo Ferrari to the program this year.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said the donation reflected an understanding of how vital higher education institutions were to communities.

“McPherson College is important to the success of our state, and this gift will not only help the college continue to grow, but it will also greatly benefit the McPherson community,” he said.

Richard Lundquist is president and chief executive officer of Continental Development Corp., a developer of commercial, office, hotel and retail real estate projects in California. The Lindquists have worked to promote change in K-12 public education, health care delivery, the environment and innovation in California.

“We are transitioning beyond our support of K-12 public education and are hoping this gift spurs more support of well-run small liberal arts colleges in the U.S.,” Richard Lundquist said.

_ _ _

Story by Tim Carpenter / Kansas Reflector