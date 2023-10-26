$25 Million Gift Designated for Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — R. Todd Slawson, a 1984 graduate of the School of Engineering, Trustee of the KU Endowment Association and a fourth generation Jayhawk, recently continued his family’s legacy of support to KU with a gift commitment of $25 million to KU Endowment, in support of Kansas Athletics.

In the spirit of maintaining momentum for Kansas Athletics, Slawson has ensured that a significant portion of his gift will support the Gateway District. First announced last October by Chancellor Douglas Girod and Director of Athletics Travis Goff, the Gateway District will forever alter David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the intersection at 11th and Mississippi streets with a re-imagined football stadium paired with a state-of-the-art conference center and additional mixed-use development opportunities. Construction on the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will begin shortly after the current football season.

The remainder of Slawson’s generous gift will establish the Todd Slawson Athletic Fund, which will provide perpetual support for the top priorities of the Athletics department.

“Todd’s ongoing commitment to KU and Kansas Athletics will have an immeasurable impact,” said Goff. “We are all humbled by his generosity and his eagerness to be at the forefront of a project that will forever transform the University of Kansas. The Slawson family’s generosity and Todd’s latest commitment will have far-reaching effects for decades to come.”

In addition to this most recent gift, Slawson has provided nearly $10 million to the university in his lifetime. The Slawson family contributed the lead gift of $16 million for the construction of Slawson Hall, part of the Earth, Energy and Environment Center, to honor their late father, Donald Slawson of Wichita, who was a 1955 graduate of KU and founder of the oil and gas exploration company Todd leads today.

“The Slawson Family name is synonymous with support of many university priorities,” said Girod. “Their multi-generational giving is a testament to their relationship with KU and their desire to create a legacy that will benefit all Jayhawks well into the future.”

Don also served two terms on the Kansas Board of Regents and was President of both the KU Alumni Association and KU Athletics boards. Todd’s grandfather, Charles Slawson, was also a proud Jayhawk. He was the captain and a pitcher on the 1920 Kansas Baseball team. His great grandfather, Marion, graduated with a law degree in 1899.

“I am pleased to follow in the footsteps of my father and grandfather,” said Todd. “I feel that the new football stadium is important to the university in many ways. My father once said that making a difference is your birthright. I hope my contributions make a difference and kickstart giving by others to complete this project so that Kansas athletics and academics continue to be great for generations to come.”

About Kansas Athletics

Kansas Athletics is a not-for-profit corporation which was organized in 1925 to foster development of intercollegiate athletics in conjunction with the educational activities of the University of Kansas. Kansas Athletics operates the varsity intercollegiate athletic programs (18 men’s and women’s intercollegiate teams) of the University of Kansas in facilities owned by the State of Kansas. A major comprehensive research and teaching university with an enrollment of approximately 27,000, the University provides outstanding excellence in education and research. Kansas Athletics is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About KU Endowment

KU Endowment is the independent, nonprofit organization serving as the official fundraising and fund-management organization for KU. Founded in 1891, KU Endowment was the first foundation of its kind at a U.S. public university.