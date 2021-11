A Salina man is without his trailer after he noticed it was missing on Saturday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 24-foot black 2008 PJ car tilt trailer was sitting at a business in the 300 block of N. Santa Fe. The owner, Ralph Bennett, told police he last saw it about a month ago but just reported it recently.

The trailer is valued at $9,000. There are no suspects at this time.