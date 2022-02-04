24 / 7 Travel Stores EV Charging Stations Funded

Salina based 24 / 7 Travel Stores is getting state funding to install electric vehicle(EV) charging stations at three of its locations. at its Wakeeney, Abilene, and Maple Hill locations.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, they have awarded $2 million to install electric vehicle

(EV) charging stations along the state’s most traveled highways.

KDOT received 32 project proposals seeking to use $2 million of the state’s allocation of Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds dedicated to the installation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations. KDOT had identified 12 priority locations for these funds to improve public access to charging stations along primary corridors, to which applicants made their case for providing EV services.

“The quality of proposals made the selection process very competitive, and it was clear there is much support across Kansas for electric vehicles and infrastructure,” said Matt Messina, KDOT’s Transportation Planning Manager. “Many applicants proved dedication to EV services beyond the required five-year commitment as they are eager to promote transportation options.”

Staff from KDOT, the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and a team of consultants evaluated each project proposal and made selections based on criteria provided in a Request for Proposals (RFP) announced in October 2021. Responses were due mid December 2021.

Each award recipient is responsible for providing 20% of the project cost, bringing the total estimated investment for the seven selected proposals to nearly $2.5 million.

Proposals selected to receive an award include:

Mitten, Inc. I-70: Oakley – Mitten’s Travel Center $190,000

Triplett, Inc. I-70: WaKeeney – 24/7 Travel Store $222,204

Francis Energy LLC I-70: Russell – Fossil Station Convenience Store $335,104

Triplett, Inc. I-70: Abilene – 24/7 Travel Store $271,815

Triplett, Inc. I-70: Maple Hill – 24/7 Travel Store $295,071

Francis Energy LLC I-35: Matfield Green service area – EZ Go #73 $335,104

Francis Energy LLC I-35: Belle Plaine service area – EZ Go #75 $335,104

24/7 Travel Stores has 10 locations to serve guests and travelers along the I-70 and I-135 corridors throughout Kansas. These stores are operated by local teams that live and shop in the surrounding area.