Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 78 °

BREAKING NEWS

23 July Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJuly 30, 2021

Nearly two dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first Saturday of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, as of Friday morning 23 people on the expanded July list have been caught.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,461 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Athletics Launches NIL Stude...

Continuously on the cutting edge in college athletics, Kansas Athletics has officially...

July 30, 2021 Comments

Chiefs Continue Training Camp

Sports News

July 30, 2021

Longhorns, Sooners Joining SEC

Sports News

July 30, 2021

23 July Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

23 July Most Wanted Arres...
July 30, 2021Comments
Cloud County Jail Investi...
July 29, 2021Comments
Free Rides to Back to Sch...
July 29, 2021Comments
Back to School Fair is Fr...
July 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices