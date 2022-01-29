220 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There have been 220 new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 2,352 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 23 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 197 COVID related deaths overall.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The agency formally requests that employers accept at-home (also known as over-the-counter) COVID-19 test results to excuse employee absences due to a nationwide test kit shortage.

“Trying to use confirmatory PCR tests is simply not a good use of time or resources right now,” explained Jason Tiller, Saline County Health officer. “We acknowledge that for some professions that may not be possible, but if it is a simple matter of policy change, we need employers to consider it for the good of the community.”

Wait times for routine testing can take an extended period of time to schedule and receive results. If time is a factor, PCR testing is a poor option compared to home testing. Additionally, it takes dearly needed supplies away from the medical community when it is in short supply.

“Employers are an integral part of public health,” explained Tiller. “They have a vital role in keeping our community safe.”

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.