Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 30 °

220 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerJanuary 28, 2022

There have been 220 new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 2,352 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 23 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 197 COVID related deaths overall.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The agency formally requests that employers accept at-home (also known as over-the-counter) COVID-19 test results to excuse employee absences due to a nationwide test kit shortage.

“Trying to use confirmatory PCR tests is simply not a good use of time or resources right now,” explained Jason Tiller, Saline County Health officer. “We acknowledge that for some professions that may not be possible, but if it is a simple matter of policy change, we need employers to consider it for the good of the community.”

Wait times for routine testing can take an extended period of time to schedule and receive results. If time is a factor, PCR testing is a poor option compared to home testing. Additionally, it takes dearly needed supplies away from the medical community when it is in short supply.

“Employers are an integral part of public health,” explained Tiller. “They have a vital role in keeping our community safe.”

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
  • You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Welding Students Excel at Ev...

Five seniors in the welding program at Salina Central High School welding competed in the Missouri W...

January 29, 2022 Comments

Tips Sought in Shots Fired Case

Kansas News

January 29, 2022

Chief Judge Back in Private Law Pra...

Top News

January 29, 2022

Cowboys Escape with Win over TMP; L...

Sports News

January 28, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tips Sought in Shots Fire...
January 29, 2022Comments
220 New COVID Cases, No N...
January 28, 2022Comments
Hit and Run Accident in S...
January 28, 2022Comments
Man Flees Officers, Wreck...
January 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices