Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 70 °

BREAKING NEWS

.22 Fired in Salina Store Parking Lot

KSAL StaffJuly 6, 2021

Police officers were called to the Salina Walmart after a gun was fired in the parking lot on Monday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an argument between two male customers inside the store spilled out into the parking lot around 6:15pm. Police say the argument escalated between the two men from words, to a punch in the face to a warning short fired in the air.

A short time later, officers located and arrested 34-year-old Raymond Lawrence of Salina for firing the gun. He reportedly had walked to the nearby Olive Garden restaurant on S. 9th with a .22 revolver that was holstered on his belt.

Police are still looking for the other male suspect in the case who allegedly punched Lawrence in the face.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

4 Teens Uninjured after Crash

A 16-year-old driver from Solomon was cited on charges of flee and eluding after he allegedly tried ...

July 6, 2021 Comments

Earthquakes Recorded in Kansas

Kansas News

July 6, 2021

.22 Fired in Salina Store Parking L...

Kansas News

July 6, 2021

Union Workers Strike at Topeka Plan...

Kansas News

July 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

4 Teens Uninjured after C...
July 6, 2021Comments
Earthquakes Recorded in K...
July 6, 2021Comments
.22 Fired in Salina Store...
July 6, 2021Comments
Union Workers Strike at T...
July 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices