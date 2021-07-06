.22 Fired in Salina Store Parking Lot

Police officers were called to the Salina Walmart after a gun was fired in the parking lot on Monday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an argument between two male customers inside the store spilled out into the parking lot around 6:15pm. Police say the argument escalated between the two men from words, to a punch in the face to a warning short fired in the air.

A short time later, officers located and arrested 34-year-old Raymond Lawrence of Salina for firing the gun. He reportedly had walked to the nearby Olive Garden restaurant on S. 9th with a .22 revolver that was holstered on his belt.

Police are still looking for the other male suspect in the case who allegedly punched Lawrence in the face.