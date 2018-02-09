21 Years of 2-1-1

Look who’s turning 21. The 2-1-1 effort is being celebrated on Sunday for the 21st year. February 11th is national 2-1-1 Day.

According to the Salina Area United Way, whether you’re searching for information or a resource for someone in the community, chances are that dialing 2-1-1 can solve your problem for free. By telephone, toll-free, a trained operator will assist in connecting people to services. The call and help are at no cost to the person or people asking for help.

2-1-1 can also be used online, at https://211kansas.bowmansystems.com/ (locally) or www.211.org (nationally).

When you have a need, 2-1-1 will help you find resources. Food assistance, housing and utility assistance, shelter, counseling, and transportation are just a few of the many services that can be found through 2-1-1.

In 2017, 2-1-1 answered more than 14.3 million requests for help.

Share the number with someone you know who may be needing extra help.

Call 2-1-1 today. A powerful tool helping Salina Area United Way’s effort to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.