Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 11 °

21 Years of 2-1-1

Todd PittengerFebruary 9, 2018

Look who’s turning 21. The 2-1-1 effort is being celebrated on Sunday for the 21st year. February 11th is national 2-1-1 Day.

According to the Salina Area United Way, whether you’re searching for information or a resource for someone in the community, chances are that dialing 2-1-1 can solve your problem for free. By telephone, toll-free,  a trained operator will assist in connecting people to services. The call and help are at no cost to the person or people asking for help.

2-1-1 can also be used online, at https://211kansas.bowmansystems.com/ (locally) or www.211.org (nationally).

When you have a need, 2-1-1 will help you find resources. Food assistance, housing and utility assistance, shelter, counseling, and transportation are just a few of the many services that can be found through 2-1-1.

In 2017, 2-1-1 answered more than 14.3 million requests for help.

Share the number with someone you know who may be needing extra help.

Call 2-1-1 today. A powerful tool helping Salina Area United Way’s effort to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wyandotte County Ranked Worst in KS

A new study is ranking Wyandotte County as the worst in Kansas. Looking at factors such as popula...

February 9, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

TV, Game Consoles Stolen

Kansas News

February 9, 2018

Dickinson County Shooting Under Inv...

Kansas News

February 9, 2018

21 Years of 2-1-1

Top News

February 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wyandotte County Ranked W...
February 9, 2018Comments
Salina Police
TV, Game Consoles Stolen
February 9, 2018Comments
Dickinson County Shooting...
February 9, 2018Comments
Valentine Dance Saturday ...
February 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO