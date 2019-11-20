Volunteers will be greeting you at all three Dillon’s stores in Salina on Friday and Saturday – to help shoppers fill a bag for those in need.

Chad Young, Executive Director of the Salina Rescue Mission tells KSAL News that the 20th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive is a easy way to pitch in.

“Our volunteers will hand you a paper sack and shopping list of items that we’re in need of. Pay for your groceries and on your way out just drop the sack off of the items you would like to donate,” he said.

Young added that no gift to the project is too small, “Even if you think, ‘what’s my little bit going to to?’ Every little bit gets blessed by the Lord!”

The effort helps provide 3-meals to those in need 365 days a year.

The 2019 Dr. Temple Food Drive is Friday, Nov. 22 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., as well as Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The drive will take place at all three Dillon’s locations in Salina.

What the Salina Rescue Mission needs for this year’s drive are several items, including:

Meat: Turkey, hamburger, lunch meat and ham.

HBA/Cleaning: Deodorant, toilet paper, free & clear laundry soap, trash bags, cold/flu medicine, cough drops and Dillons gift cards

Dry Goods: Sugar, instant sugar, egg noodles, tea bags, JELL-O, and coffee & cereal

Canned Goods: Canned vegetables, fruit pie filling, peanut butter & jelly, Miracle Whip, salad dressing and canned fruit.

Rocking M Media will be one of many sponsors who will contribute to the Salina Rescue Mission’s goal of providing three meals a day, safe shelter, clothing, counseling, medical assistance, employment and recovery programs to those in need.

Founded in 1981 the Salina Rescue Mission is located at 1716 Summers Road and has space for eight-five men.