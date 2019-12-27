20K in Vintage Plates Stolen

A phone call from a citizen near Chapman alerts a Salina man to check his storage unit.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that sometime between November 8th and December 26th, someone broke a lock on a door at City Wide Storage, 549 Ohio and removed a collection of vintage glass dinner wear that is valued at $20,000. The owner got a call from a person in Chapman who found a piece of paper on the street related to the contents in the shed.

Police say the green plates and glasses date back to the 1930s.

Thieves also stole a washer and dryer set as well as an entertainment center. Loss is listed at $22,000.