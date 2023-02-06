205 Race Registrations in 24 Hours

The race isn’t until November in Salina, and already several hundred people from multiple states have already registered to run. Organizers of the Salina Crossroads Marathon say 205 runners from 15 states signed up to run in the event within 24 hours after registration opened.

Events of the Salina Crossroads Marathon will be held on November 4th in downtown Salina. This year’s events will include a marathon, half marathon, 5K run, 5K walk, half mile kid’s fun run (new event), half marathon relay, and marathon relay. The link to register is https://register.chronotrack.com/r/71793.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is one of the most affordable, fun, and fastest growing races in Kansas and 100% of race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, Kansas Youth Sports, and USD 305 School Marathon Foundation.

Last year’s race had 817 registered runners from 30 states, generated an estimated economic impact of $446,296, and provided $25,340 to the youth sports organizations. The economic impact estimate was done by Visit Salina, a division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. Salina Crossroads Marathon organizers have set a goal to be the first race ever in Salina to have 1000 registered runners. The Salina Crossroads Marathon had 205 runners from 15 states who registered within the first 24 hours of registration opening this year.

Registration fees are as follows:

Marathon-$75 ($85 after October 1st)

Half Marathon-$55 ($65 after October 1st)

5K Run-$25

5K Walk-$25

Half Mile Kids Fun Run-$15

Marathon Relay ($25 per team member)

Half Marathon Relay ($30 per team member)

New and Improved Half Marathon and Marathon Course and New Kids Run

The Salina Crossroads Marathon planning committee is in the process of making some minor changes to the course (reducing the number of turns, eliminating one of the out and backs, and increasing the % of the course that is paved) based on input from the post-race evaluation survey. There will continue to be music all through the course and a fun post-race celebration with great food. A new kids half mile run event is being added this year and the fun run/walk is being changed to be a 5K. The new half marathon and marathon courses will be USATF certified and will be posted on the Salina Crossroads Marathon website and Facebook page. Additional updates will be posted on the Salina Crossroads Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469896640070189 as well as on the SalinaCrossroads website: runsalinacrossroads.com.

New Refer A Friend Program

Anyone who refers someone to the 2023 Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K Fun Run, 5K Walk, and Team Relays will be entered into a drawing to win a free entry to the 2024 race. Anyone who has ten or more referrals automatically gets a free entry to the 2024 race. All participants need to do is tell someone about the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K Run, 5K Walk, and Team Relays that will be held on Saturday, November 4th in Salina, KS. When the individual registers there will be an option to list how they heard about the race and who referred them. Have them list your name. There are lots of ways to promote races, but the best way is still word of mouth so for individuals who enjoyed last year’s race or those who are excited about this year’s event participating in this year's refer a friend program is a great way to help out.

About the Salina Crossroads Marathon

The Salina Crossroads Marathon began when two local runners (Chris Lehecka and Daniel Craig) started visiting about what it would look like for Salina to have a high-quality marathon and half

marathon race. The City of Salina helped develop a fun and scenic course that also minimized disruptions to traffic and parking in Downtown Salina. The Salina Crossroads Marathon planning

committee includes individuals in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors as well as local runners. The goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon are to have a high-quality race that can bring in runners from across the United States, provide 100% of the race entry fees to local organizations, and provide fun family friendly events so the entire community can come be a part of a USATF Certified and Boston Qualifying Marathon weekend.