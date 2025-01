2025 Salina Invitational Tournament Brackets Released

This year’s Salina Invitational Tournament begins Thursday, January 23rd. The first round matchups will be held at Salina Central and Salina High Schools. The championship side of the bracket will be hosted by Kansas Wesleyan University while the remaining consolation matchups will be at Salina Central.

GIRLS FIRST ROUND 3:00 PM- (1) Buhler vs (8) Abilene at Salina South 3:00 PM- (2) Andover vs (7) Junction City at Salina Central 6:00 PM- (3) Wamego vs (6) Salina Central at Salina Central 6:00 PM (4) Salina South vs (5) Great Bend at Salina South SIT Full Girls Bracket BOYS FIRST ROUND 4:30 PM- (1) Great Bend vs (8) Wichita South at Salina Central 4:30 PM- (2) Andover vs (7) Wamego at Salina South 7:30 PM- (3) Abilene vs (6) Salina South at Salina South 7:30 PM- (4) Salina Central vs (5) Buhler at Salina Central SIT Full Boys Bracket