2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship to Feature New Format, Tickets On-Sale Friday, Oct. 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today, the Conference announced that the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will feature a new format, including all 16 teams, starting Wednesday, March 5 through Sunday, March 9/Monday, March 10. The Championship returns to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the second consecutive season.

The top four finishing teams in the league’s regular season standings will receive a double bye into the quarterfinals while teams that finish the year fifth through eighth will receive one bye into the second round.

The Championship game will take place Sunday, March 9 on ESPN unless BYU advances to the final which would move the title game to Monday, March 10 on ESPN2. Times and full television designations for the Championship will be announced at a later date.

All-Session Tickets for this premier event will go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. CT. The link to purchase tickets can be found on Big12Sports.com.

New for this year, the Conference is adding best in class premium seating offerings that include club access, prime seats, complimentary light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

The 2024-25 season tips off Monday, Nov. 4 with league action set to commence Saturday, Dec. 21 as this year marks the Conference’s first with 16 members.

Over the last four years, the Big 12 has had an average of 55% of the league make the NCAA Tournament field each season, the highest of any league. The current Conference members combined to go 8-0 in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament while 15 of the 16 teams finished the 2023-24 season in the top 101 of the NET rankings.

Ticket Prices – All-Session Tickets Available Friday, Oct. 25

Price Level / All Session Price

Courtside Tables / $650

Courtside Premium GA / $364 – (includes club access w/ light food and beverage)

Sideline Premium Reserved / $234 – (includes club access w/ light food and beverage)

Sideline Reserved / $94

Lower Level GA / $74

2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Schedule

First Round – Wednesday, March 5

Game 1 – No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 Seed

Game 2 – No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed

Game 3 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed

Game 4 – No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed

Second Round – Thursday, March 6

Game 5 – No. 5 seed vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 6 – No. 8 seed vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 7 – No. 7 seed vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8 – No. 6 seed vs. Winner of Game 4

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 7

Game 9 – No. 4 seed vs. Winner of Game 5

Game 10 – No. 1 seed vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 11 – No. 2 seed vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 12 – No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 8

Semifinals – Saturday, March 8

Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10

Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12

Final – Sunday, March 9*

Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14

*Should BYU advance to the Championship the game will be played Monday, March 10.