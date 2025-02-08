2025 Bluestem Pasture Survey Seeking Input

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking feedback from Kansans for the 2025 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass pasture use and practices. The survey is administered through the K-State Land Use Survey Center and will be open through April 30, 2025.

The Bluestem Pasture Survey provides reliable, accurate information to Kansas ranchers and the agricultural community as a whole. The survey asks about native tallgrass pasture availability, leasing rates, and fencing rates, and should only take about 15 minutes to complete.

“The native tallgrass region of Kansas provides rich grazing opportunities for cattle producers, and this biennial survey collects valuable data that can aid landowners and renters when entering into lease agreements,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Underwriting this important survey tool is one way our agency works to provide useful data that supports the state’s agriculture industry.”

The 2025 Kansas Bluestem Pasture Survey is voluntary, anonymous and confidential. To complete the survey, please visit tinyurl.com/bluestem25. If you are unable to complete the survey, but wish to participate, please contact Dr. Leah Tsoodle, Director, Land Use Survey Office, at [email protected] or Heather Johnson, KDA economist, at 785-564-6726 or [email protected] to receive a written survey or to complete the survey over the telephone.

The Bluestem Pasture Survey is a collaborative effort between the Division of Agriculture Marketing at the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the K-State Land Use Survey Center within the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.