The 2024 brackets have officially been released for the Sterling Invitational Tournament, hosted by Sterling High School and Sterling College.

Two local schools, Southeast of Saline, and Smoky Valley, will be participating in this year’s event, which is the 52nd annual event on the Boys side, and the 11th annual for the girls tournament. The Tournament is set to begin on Monday, January 15th. The full brackets can be seen below: