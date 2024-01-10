2024 Salina Invitational Tournament Brackets Announced

The 2024 edition of the Salina Invitational Tournament will tip-off on Thursday, January 18th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools.

The Semifinal and Championship rounds will be held Friday and Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Mabee Arena.

On the girls side, the #1 ranked team in Kansas Class 5A, Andover, will be the top seed. While the Abilene Cowboys, who are ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, will be the top seed in their bracket.

GIRLS FIRST ROUND

3:00 PM – AT SALINA CENTRAL – Andover vs Junction City

3:00 PM – AT SALINA SOUTH – Great Bend vs Buhler

6:00 PM – AT SALINA CENTRAL – Salina Central vs Liberal

6:00 PM – AT SALINA SOUTH – Salina South vs Abilene

SIT Girls Bracket 2024

BOYS FIRST ROUND

4:30 PM – AT SALINA SOUTH – Wichita South vs Liberal

4:30 PM – AT SALINA CENTRAL – Great Bend vs Buhler

7:30 PM – AT SALINA SOUTH – Salina South vs Abilene

7:30 PM – AT SALINA CENTRAL – Salina Central vs Andover

SIT Boys Bracket 2024