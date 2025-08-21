2024 Report: Bullet Fired Into Andy Reid’s Office

On Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reported that three bullets were fired at the Chiefs’ practice facility on the night of May 4, 2024.

One of the bullets penetrated the glass of head coach Andy Reid’s office and became lodged in the wall, 15 feet away from where Reid was sitting. Another bullet hit above Reid’s office and the second hit an air-conditioning unit outside.

Reid and all other people working there that night were unharmed.

Multiple sources confirm, Reid was working alone in his office that night, just a couple months removed from leading the Chiefs to a second-straight Super Bowl victory.

Since the incident, bulletproof glass has been installed into the windows of Reid’s office.

Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina told The Kansas City Star that the case is being treated as an aggravated assault, and no arrests have been made yet.

The Chiefs have not commented on the report since it came to light, and Andy Reid’s next scheduled media availability is set for after the team’s final preseason game on Friday.