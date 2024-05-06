2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Bracket Released

The bracket has been announced for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship.

The Championship returns to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at OGE Energy Field, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 8-11. All 10 Conference softball teams will compete in the single-elimination format with the top-six finishing regular season teams receiving a first-round bye.

The winner will collect the Big 12’s automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

Texas is the top seed after winning its first regular season title since 2010 and finishing with a 23-4 record in Conference action. UT will look to take the postseason Championship for the first time since 2005.

Oklahoma earned the second seed and is looking for the program’s sixth title in the last seven completed Championships and the Sooners’ ninth overall crown.

Oklahoma State is the No. 3 seed, its seventh consecutive season finishing in the top third of the league. The Cowgirls are looking for their second postseason title in the last three years.

OSU will match up with No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. CT. The Cougars are making their Championship debut. BYU secured a 30-win season this year for the 23rd time in the 24-year history of the program, excluding the COVID-canceled 2020 season.

Baylor finished fourth in the standings and will take on first-year member UCF who collected the fifth seed. The Bears swept the three-game regular season series over the Knights. BU and UCF will play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas is the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 seed Houston in the Championship’s first game on Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. CT. KU last won the league’s postseason title in 2006 while UH is making its first appearance in the Championship. The winner will face second-seeded Oklahoma.

The second matchup on Wednesday will see eighth-seeded Texas Tech face off against ninth-seeded Iowa State at 7:30 p.m. CT with a matchup against top-seeded Texas awaiting the victor.

The first eight games of the Championship can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ while Saturday’s Championship final will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

All-session and single-session tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. Gates will open one hour before the first pitch of each day.

Parking for spectators will be available at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex for $20/day. Re-entry will not be allowed. Upon exiting the complex, vehicles returning to the ballpark must pay to gain entry. The parking lot will open four hours prior to the first pitch each day.

The Big 12 holds three of the top four spots for the second consecutive week in the USA Today/NFCA and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 polls with Texas at No. 1, Oklahoma at No. 2 and Oklahoma State moving up to No. 4. The Big 12 is the only league to have multiple teams in the top four of either poll.

Stay tuned to Big12Sports.com and the league’s social media accounts for coverage throughout the Championship.

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Schedule

First Round / Wednesday, May 8

Game 1 – No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Houston – 5 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Iowa State – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Quarterfinals / Thursday, May 9

Game 3 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 BYU – 11 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Winner of Game 1 – 1:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 5 – No. 1 Texas vs. Winner of Game 2 – 5 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 UCF – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Semifinals / Friday, May 10

Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 5 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Championship Final / Saturday, May 11

Game 9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Times are subject to change.