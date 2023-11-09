2024 Big 12 Softball Schedule Announced

The Big 12 Conference has revealed the 2024 Big 12 softball schedule. Teams will play each league opponent in a three-game series for a total of 27 Conference games for each school.



Conference play commences March 7 and will conclude May 5. Series will be held Friday through Sunday except for those involving BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) which will be played Thursday-Saturday. Game times and non-conference schedules will be released by each institution.



The Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship returns to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at OGE Energy Field, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 8-11. All 10 teams will compete in the single-elimination format with the top six finishing regular season teams receiving a first-round bye.



The Big 12 was the top-ranked RPI league in 2023 and was the only conference to have 57% of its teams finish with 40 or more wins. The league finished with a 64-26-1 (.709) record against other Power Five leagues last season and had a winning record against each of the other four conferences.



Oklahoma captured its third straight national title in 2023, becoming one of just two schools ever to three-peat. The Sooners enter 2024 on an NCAA Record 53-game winning streak. Oklahoma State advanced to its fourth-consecutive WCWS last season and finished with 47 victories, the sixth-most in program history.



This year marks the debut of BYU, UCF and Houston in Big 12 softball. The Knights made the NCAA Tournament in 2023, while BYU won 35 games and competed in the National Invitational Softball Championship.



2024 Big 12 Conference Softball Schedule

March 7-10^

Kansas at UCF

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Texas at Houston

Texas Tech at BYU



March 14-17^

Baylor at Kansas

BYU at Texas

UCF at Oklahoma State

Houston at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech



March 21-24^

Baylor at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at BYU

Kansas at Houston

Texas at UCF

Texas Tech at Iowa State



March 28-30

UCF at Texas Tech

Houston at BYU

Iowa State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Kansas

Texas at Oklahoma State



April 4-7^

BYU at UCF

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas

Oklahoma State at Houston

Texas Tech at Baylor



April 11-14^

Baylor at Texas*

BYU at Oklahoma

UCF at Houston

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Iowa State



April 18-21^

UCF at Baylor

Iowa State at BYU

Houston at Oklahoma

Texas at Kansas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State



April 25-28^

Baylor at BYU

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma at UCF

Texas Tech at Houston



May 2-5^

BYU at Kansas

UCF at Iowa State

Houston at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech



May 8-11

Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship – Oklahoma City – USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy Field



Dates are subject to change.

^ Series are Friday-Sunday except series with BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) are Thursday-Saturday.

*The first game will be played in Waco with the final two games played in Austin.