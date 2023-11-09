2024 Big 12 Softball Schedule Announced

By Big 12 Athletics Release November 9, 2023

The Big 12 Conference has revealed the 2024 Big 12 softball schedule. Teams will play each league opponent in a three-game series for a total of 27 Conference games for each school.Conference play commences March 7 and will conclude May 5. Series will be held Friday through Sunday except for those involving BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) which will be played Thursday-Saturday. Game times and non-conference schedules will be released by each institution.The Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship returns to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at OGE Energy Field, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 8-11. All 10 teams will compete in the single-elimination format with the top six finishing regular season teams receiving a first-round bye.The Big 12 was the top-ranked RPI league in 2023 and was the only conference to have 57% of its teams finish with 40 or more wins. The league finished with a 64-26-1 (.709) record against other Power Five leagues last season and had a winning record against each of the other four conferences.Oklahoma captured its third straight national title in 2023, becoming one of just two schools ever to three-peat. The Sooners enter 2024 on an NCAA Record 53-game winning streak. Oklahoma State advanced to its fourth-consecutive WCWS last season and finished with 47 victories, the sixth-most in program history.This year marks the debut of BYU, UCF and Houston in Big 12 softball. The Knights made the NCAA Tournament in 2023, while BYU won 35 games and competed in the National Invitational Softball Championship.2024 Big 12 Conference Softball ScheduleMarch 7-10^Kansas at UCFIowa State at OklahomaOklahoma State at BaylorTexas at HoustonTexas Tech at BYUMarch 14-17^Baylor at KansasBYU at TexasUCF at Oklahoma StateHouston at Iowa StateOklahoma at Texas TechMarch 21-24^Baylor at OklahomaOklahoma State at BYUKansas at HoustonTexas at UCFTexas Tech at Iowa StateMarch 28-30UCF at Texas TechHouston at BYUIowa State at BaylorOklahoma at KansasTexas at Oklahoma StateApril 4-7^BYU at UCFKansas at Iowa StateOklahoma at TexasOklahoma State at HoustonTexas Tech at BaylorApril 11-14^Baylor at Texas*BYU at OklahomaUCF at HoustonKansas at Texas TechOklahoma State at Iowa StateApril 18-21^UCF at BaylorIowa State at BYUHouston at OklahomaTexas at KansasTexas Tech at Oklahoma StateApril 25-28^Baylor at BYUIowa State at TexasKansas at Oklahoma StateOklahoma at UCFTexas Tech at HoustonMay 2-5^BYU at KansasUCF at Iowa StateHouston at BaylorOklahoma State at OklahomaTexas at Texas TechMay 8-11Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship – Oklahoma City – USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy FieldDates are subject to change.^ Series are Friday-Sunday except series with BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) are Thursday-Saturday.*The first game will be played in Waco with the final two games played in Austin.