2024 Big 12 Softball Schedule Announced

The Big 12 Conference has revealed the 2024 Big 12 softball schedule. Teams will play each league opponent in a three-game series for a total of 27 Conference games for each school.Conference play commences March 7 and will conclude May 5. Series will be held Friday through Sunday except for those involving BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) which will be played Thursday-Saturday. Game times and non-conference schedules will be released by each institution. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship returns to Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at OGE Energy Field, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 8-11. All 10 teams will compete in the single-elimination format with the top six finishing regular season teams receiving a first-round bye. The Big 12 was the top-ranked RPI league in 2023 and was the only conference to have 57% of its teams finish with 40 or more wins. The league finished with a 64-26-1 (.709) record against other Power Five leagues last season and had a winning record against each of the other four conferences. Oklahoma captured its third straight national title in 2023, becoming one of just two schools ever to three-peat. The Sooners enter 2024 on an NCAA Record 53-game winning streak. Oklahoma State advanced to its fourth-consecutive WCWS last season and finished with 47 victories, the sixth-most in program history. This year marks the debut of BYU, UCF and Houston in Big 12 softball. The Knights made the NCAA Tournament in 2023, while BYU won 35 games and competed in the National Invitational Softball Championship. 2024 Big 12 Conference Softball Schedule March 7-10^ Kansas at UCF Iowa State at Oklahoma Oklahoma State at Baylor Texas at Houston Texas Tech at BYU March 14-17^ Baylor at Kansas BYU at Texas UCF at Oklahoma State Houston at Iowa State Oklahoma at Texas Tech March 21-24^ Baylor at Oklahoma Oklahoma State at BYU Kansas at Houston Texas at UCF Texas Tech at Iowa State March 28-30 UCF at Texas Tech Houston at BYU Iowa State at Baylor Oklahoma at Kansas Texas at Oklahoma State April 4-7^ BYU at UCF Kansas at Iowa State Oklahoma at Texas Oklahoma State at Houston Texas Tech at Baylor April 11-14^ Baylor at Texas* BYU at Oklahoma UCF at Houston Kansas at Texas Tech Oklahoma State at Iowa State April 18-21^ UCF at Baylor Iowa State at BYU Houston at Oklahoma Texas at Kansas Texas Tech at Oklahoma State April 25-28^ Baylor at BYU Iowa State at Texas Kansas at Oklahoma State Oklahoma at UCF Texas Tech at Houston May 2-5^ BYU at Kansas UCF at Iowa State Houston at Baylor Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Texas at Texas Tech May 8-11 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship – Oklahoma City – USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy Field Dates are subject to change. ^ Series are Friday-Sunday except series with BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) are Thursday-Saturday. *The first game will be played in Waco with the final two games played in Austin.