2024 Big 12 Football Media Days to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 9 & 10

Today, the Big 12 Conference, Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced the Big 12 is heading to the Entertainment Capital of the World for its 2024 Football Media Days. As the Big 12 expands to a ten-state, 16-team league, this marks the league’s first-ever Las Vegas-based event.

The two-day event will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10, and will feature head football coaches and student-athletes from each Big 12 institution. The 2024 Football Media Days will also serve as the debuts of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah as Big 12 programs.

“I’m thrilled to announce Big 12 Football Media Days are heading west for the first time in league history,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 lives at the intersection of sports and entertainment – as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is an ideal location to kick off the 2024 season. We are grateful to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for their partnership and support.”

“On behalf of The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, we are proud to host the inaugural Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. As a world-class facility that has hosted global marquee events, we’re honored for the Big 12 to showcase their upcoming 2024 football season,” said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

“We are excited to welcome the Big 12 Media Days to Las Vegas for the first time,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA President and CEO. “As a city built on hospitality, we are thrilled that the Big 12 Conference has chosen Las Vegas, and we are eager to show these organizations, coaches, athletes and media that there is no better place to hold an event than Las Vegas.”

The Big 12 Conference is also partnering with MGM Resorts International, with Bellagio serving as the official hotel for Media Days.