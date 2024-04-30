2024 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule Announced

The BIG EAST and Big 12 Conferences have announced the 2024 schedule for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, the men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which is in its sixth year. Games for the upcoming season will be played December 3-8.

Each conference has added member schools since the start of the original agreement. The Battle will include 11 matchups for the second straight season. The BIG EAST will host six games in 2024-25 while the Big 12 will host five. The 2024 matchups will feature seven teams ranked in the final AP poll of the 2023-24 season, including defending national champion Connecticut. Five of the 11 participant teams made it to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the BIG EAST and ESPN for the Big 12.

Game times and television networks will be announced when available.

Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule

December 3

Cincinnati at Villanova

BYU at Providence

December 4

Baylor at Connecticut

Kansas at Creighton

DePaul at Texas Tech

Marquette at Iowa State

December 6

Georgetown at West Virginia

Xavier at TCU

December 7

Kansas State at St. John’s

Butler at Houston